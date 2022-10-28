Venezuelan Government Has Built 4.2 Million Homes So Far

President Maduro expects to build 500,000 social homes by the end of 2022. This is part of a public policy that aims to deliver 5 million homes by 2024.

On Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participated in the delivery of house number 4,200,000, which was built by the social program Venezuela's great housing mission (GMVV).

"The GMVV was born to respond to a natural catastrophe and now it is up and ready to respond to all our compatriots who have lost their homes due to the rains," he said.

“The housing mission is the queen of the Revolution's missions. In good times and bad times, we have guaranteed the rights of the most needy families because we are moved by love,"

"Do not lose faith! We will continue to fulfill dreams! "We are moving forward and we are heading towards five million houses,” he added.

Well this is a surprise! The gusano twins of Capitol Hill oppose any changes to Washington's sanctions policy against Venezuela. They want as many Venezuelans dead as needed to satisfy their American exceptionalist fantasieshttps://t.co/4fqcMZemrF — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 28, 2022

In the same neighborhood where the GMVV house was delivered, Maduro also inaugurated the Cacica Urquia School, which will serve 630 children in the Tomas Lander municipality, in the state of Miranda.

The GMVV was created by former President Hugo Chavez to assist families who had been left homeless due to the heavy rains recorded in the 2010-2011 winter season. Subsequently, it was consolidated as a social program to provide dwellings to the most needy citizens.