Venezuelan President Presents Annual Report Before Assembly

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, presented on Thursday his annual report for the year 2022 before the National Assembly (NA), highlighting the transformation process that the country has achieved.

During his speech before representatives of the Public, regional and municipal powers and sectors of the population, the head of state reiterated that he was before the legitimate authority of the Venezuelan NA, elected in 2020 and installed in 2021. "There is no other; the rest is a farce staged as part of a political, economic, financial, energetic, diplomatic aggression" against the country; he added that "not even the ashes of the former NA" elected in 2015 exist.

The President recalled historical moments characterized by stages that the Venezuelan people have lived through for decades, facing diverse adversities to achieve a change in the country that would open the way to a new project led by Commander Hugo Chávez through the electoral process with the triumph obtained in 1998.

President Maduro highlighted the leadership of Commander Chávez in the country, in the region and the rest of the world, affirming that they feel proud of the revolutionary process that was born from the people, from the popular vote.

Furthermore, he emphasized that they have been able to face and resist the forms of expression of the extreme right democratically to end the destabilization attempts since the Venezuelan people want peace to recover and advance in their development. "In a brave battle, Venezuela has known how to defend its Constitution," he said.

On the other hand, he recalled the impact that unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and its allies have had on the population, defeating coup attempts thanks to the support and commitment of the Venezuelan people, facing an economic war inch by inch as well as an energy war.

Venezuelan transformation process

The head of state indicated that they are currently living in the fourth stage of the historical process of Venezuelan transformation. "Today, we are here in this place absolutely sure and with the certainty that Venezuela has all the strength to consolidate itself in the paths of future recovery and that requires a lot of unity," he said.

He explained the importance of unity to defeat the effects of the sanctions and the blockade, "which continue to be brutal," affirming that no one should get involved in the internal affairs of Venezuelans since the people are the ones who must make the decisions for the well-being of the South American country.

Likewise, he expressed the need to send a message to the U.S. Government to indicate that "we do not want more sanctions, enough of economic and financial persecution," urging that Venezuela be granted freedom in these sectors. "We have learned to do a lot with very little; we have learned to do much more with less," he said.

President Maduro specified that the war that has been waged is against the people, the country and its attempt to sovereignly build its own political and social model, having 927 sanctions imposed, as well as the seizure and theft of assets that are necessary to invest in the welfare of the population.

According to the figures obtained, illegal coercive measures against Venezuela have been directed mainly at National Government agencies at 42 percent; the oil industry at 18.7 percent; the economy and finances at 17 percent, and the private sector at 7 percent.

He detailed that Venezuela lost a gross income of US$ 232 billion due to the illegal sanctions, a patrimonial damage of some US$ 642 billion. Furthermore, he added that it is estimated that "imperialism and its lackeys robbed Venezuela of 411 million dollars per day, a criminal robbery".

On the other hand, he stressed the importance of valuing the effort implemented to defend the social rights of the people and their welfare. For that reason, it is necessary that all the political sectors of the country find a common goal and "say in one voice enough of sanctions. Joe Biden's government must lift all sanctions".

Progress in the country's recovery

Despite the sanctions, the Executive commented that the year 2022 began to show signs of growth in the productive economy, noting that it has insisted on the need to build a diverse, self-sustaining and independent post-oil economy, assuring that it has complete confidence in the Venezuelan productive forces "in all its forms."

"Venezuela has had a growth in 2022 above 15 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, the highest economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean", he highlighted.

He commented that in 2022 there was a substantial increase in national food production, specifically in items such as oil, rice, sugar, coffee, beef, sausages, milk, chicken, and pasta, among others.

Likewise, there has been an increase in the corresponding production of the industrial sector, including products such as tires, footwear, lubricants, accumulators and packaging.

On the other hand, he pointed out that there was also a substantial increase in deposits from savers, while in November, credit increased by 112 percent, from US$ 163 million to US$ 724 million.

Regarding non-traditional exports, he explained that a 151.6 percent growth was reported; imports had a 106 percent increase, going from US$3,979.3 million in 2021 to US$8,194.4 million in 2022.

Another point raised was that by the close of 2022, Venezuela totaled close to 500,000 entrepreneurships and mentioned the leading role of women in the new methods of economic and productive development. He also addressed the disturbances registered in the exchange rate, assuring that "we are aware and acting" to stabilize the market and "twist the arm of inflation as we did in a good part of 2021 and 2022".

President Maduro highlighted that the goal set for the construction of some 500,000 houses was met, reaching the milestone of 4,400,000 homes delivered through the Great Venezuelan Housing Mission (GMVV); more than 1,237,100 urban land titles were granted.

Also, 235,651 houses were rehabilitated through the Gran Misión Barrio Nuevo, Barrio Tricolor, and 3,745 public spaces were recovered in the national territory with the Gran Misión Venezuela Bella.

Looking ahead to 2023, the head of state announced six lines of work that will guide the actions of the Venezuelan government, namely, consolidating economic growth with equality, expanding social protection, expanding the presence of popular power, consolidating the comprehensive security of the nation and guaranteeing justice, advancing in the complete independence and decolonization of Venezuela, and consolidating the Patria Grande.

The President complied with the provisions of Article 237 of the Venezuelan Constitution, which states that "within the first ten days following the installation of the National Assembly, in ordinary sessions, the President of the Republic shall personally present each year to the Assembly a message in which he/she shall give an account of the political, economic, social and administrative aspects of his/her administration during the immediately preceding year."