President Maduro Receives The Credentials Of Four Ambassadors

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Jordan, and Mali designated their ambassadors in Venezuela.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with accredited ambassadors Maen Mo'd Sodki Salem Masadeh (Jordan), Lakshitha Pradeep Ratnayake (Sri Lanka), Ahmad Hussain Dayo (Pakistan), and Ibrahima Diallo (Mali).

Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil received the diplomats at the Miraflores Palace, where they delivered their accreditation letters to Maduro and held individual brief meetings with him.

Gil noted that the Bolivarian government seeks to deepen the friendship ties with these four countries, with which it maintains cooperation agreements in the textile, sports, agriculture, tourism, culture, energy, and mining sectors.

"With Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, Venezuela seeks to consolidate brotherhood ties and integral cooperation. A new world of respect, shared development, and self-determination," Maduro insisted.

President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, arrives in Venezuela to hold the second bilateral meeting with President Nicolás Maduro since the resumption of relations at all levels between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/yVh2Jje3Jj — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 7, 2023

Capaya Rodriguez, the Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, Middle East, and Oceania, considered that the resumption of diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan is a turning point in the bilateral relations strengthening. Both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding and exempted diplomatic and service passports visas to strengthen cooperation in this field. Venezuela, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Jordan, and Mali, integrate the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), an organization from which they have defended the interests and priorities of developing nations. “We are pleased to be able to ratify our nations’ brotherhood under the principles of respect and mutual support that characterize us. Welcome diplomats!”, Maduro stated.