Venezuelan President Meets with Colombian Counterpart

Both presidents will review the progress of bilateral relations, in accordance with the work agenda previously agreed between Foreign Ministers Yván Gil and Luis Murillo.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro arrived in Venezuela this Tuesday on an official visit, to meet with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro in a strengthening of bilateral relations.

The leaders shook hands warmly at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. They met with the first combatant, Cilia Flores, the civilian and military authorities present, as well as with the media before moving to the Presidential Office.

Petro was received by Foreign Minister Yván Gil at Maiquetia Airport, in the state of La Guaira, around 5:00 p.m., from where he departed to the Presidential Palace.

Through his social networks, Gil ratified that "both nations have an important agenda in common for the good of our peoples and the region. Brotherhood and peace diplomacy continue to triumph."

Presidents of #Colombia, Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo), and #Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro), met this Tuesday, April 9 in #Caracas, to review issues on the bilateral agenda pic.twitter.com/BY4SAqtkF9 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 9, 2024

On this occasion, both presidents will review the progress of the bilateral relations, according to the work agenda previously agreed between Foreign Ministers Yván Gil and Luis Murillo in order to strengthen the Commission of Neighborhood and Integration between both governments.

This is Petro's fifth visit to Venezuela. He has expressed his interest in strengthening brotherly, economic, commercial, social and political relations between the two nations.

"No one will separate us from Colombia. We have great objectives to accomplish together. We are helping Colombia in peace. Likewise, we will deepen in energy, gas, oil, border security, increase in trade, economic issues, diplomatic cooperation. There are many points in common and if there are any differences, they are welcome," said the Venezuelan president regarding the talks with his Colombian counterpart.