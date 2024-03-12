Colombian Supreme Court Elects Luz Camargo as Attorney General

She collaborated with the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala from 2013 to 2019.

On Tuesday, the Colombian Supreme Justice Court elected Luz Adriana Camargo as the new Attorney General, replacing Francisco Barbosa.

Her appointment comes after four previous failed votes and amidst intense debates and popular mobilizations. The selection process began in December 2023 and extended until today, when the Court held its fifth meeting for that purpose.

The news of Camargo's election came amid uncertainty, as just hours before the vote, candidate Amelia Perez resigned from the list.

However, the Court considered Perez's decision did not represent any interference in the process, which occurred considering the list presented by President Gustavo Petro in 2023.

"They support dropping bombs on people because they want to teach a lesson to all of humanity."



President of Colombia Gustavo Petro warned that the US and the EU's support of genocide in Gaza represents a danger to any country in the Global South that dares to defy US dominance. pic.twitter.com/5g9ib210I8 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) March 4, 2024

In fact, the full session of the Supreme Court voted, granting 18 votes to Camargo, two votes to Angela Buitrago, one vote to Amelia Perez. Two judges voted blank.

Luz Adriana Camargo graduated as a lawyer from the Sabana University and completed a specialization in criminal law and criminology at the Free University of Colombia.

Previously, she served as an assistant judge in the Supreme Court's Criminal Cassation Chamber, where she investigated the case of the alliance between Colombian right-wing politicians and the paramilitary group Colombia's United Self-Defense Forces.

From 2013 to 2019, Camargo was part of the group of lawyers who collaborated with Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez in the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala. She also served under three justices of the Criminal Chamber.