Venezuelan President Meets With His Colombian Counterpart

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, in Caracas (capital) on Thursday for a working meeting as part of the strengthening of bilateral relations.

According to a presidential press release, this meeting was held "under the principles of mutual respect, self-determination and complementarity".

In addition, he stressed that "it will allow to review the recently signed agreement for the protection of investments between both countries, as well as to define the way to strengthen commercial exchanges".

The meeting was attended by authorities from both countries.

The two heads of state have already met on other occasions, and on February 16th of last year, at the Atanasio Girardot International Bridge, on the common border, they signed the Partial Agreement of a Commercial Nature No. 28.

The relations between Venezuela and Colombia have been re-established after the election of President Petro, for which reason the governments of both nations have maintained direct communication "to build a solid relationship of brotherhood that will lead to strategic associations of common benefit", according to the presidential press.