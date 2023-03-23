    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuelan President Meets With His Colombian Counterpart

  • Colombian President Gustavo Petro (l) and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (r)

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro (l) and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (r) | Photo: Prensa Presidencial

Published 23 March 2023 (1 hours 10 minutes ago)
Opinion

Authorities from both countries also attended the meeting.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, in Caracas (capital) on Thursday for a working meeting as part of the strengthening of bilateral relations.

RELATED:
 Cuba & Venezuela Reject US Allegations On Human Rights Abuses

According to a presidential press release, this meeting was held "under the principles of mutual respect, self-determination and complementarity".

In addition, he stressed that "it will allow to review the recently signed agreement for the protection of investments between both countries, as well as to define the way to strengthen commercial exchanges".

The meeting was attended by authorities from both countries.

The two heads of state have already met on other occasions, and on February 16th of last year, at the Atanasio Girardot International Bridge, on the common border, they signed the Partial Agreement of a Commercial Nature No. 28.

The relations between Venezuela and Colombia have been re-established after the election of President Petro, for which reason the governments of both nations have maintained direct communication "to build a solid relationship of brotherhood that will lead to strategic associations of common benefit", according to the presidential press.

Tags

Venezuela Colombia

by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.