Venezuelan President Maduro Visits the Chinese Aerospace Agency

Venezuela became the first Latin American nation to be invited to the International Lunar Research Station program.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited the facilities of the China Academy of Aerospace Technology (CAST) in Beijing, where the Asian nation's most modern satellites are produced.

The Bolivarian leader was received by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) Director Zhang Keijan, who stressed his admiration for the importance that the Maduro administration gives to the development of the space industry.

"China and Venezuela have almost two decades of friendship in the aerospace field and their achievements have been a symbol of cooperation," Zhang said when outlining the potential of joint satellite projects.

One of them is the support of stable communications for data transmission services, teleeducation, telemedicine, urban planning, and environmental protection.

#ÚltimoMinuto | Presidente @NicolasMaduro llega a Beijing con la convicción de otorgar nuevo impulso al trabajo conjunto pic.twitter.com/kkkTi7s53i — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) September 12, 2023

The text reads, "President Nicolas Maduro arrives in Beijing with the conviction of giving new impetus to joint work."

"Beijing and Caracas have a lot to cooperate in terms of space," Zhang said as he toured with Maduro the exhibition center where the history of China's DFH-4, DFH-5 and DFH-3 satellites is on display for visitors.

"China is willing to join hands with Venezuela to explore the mysteries of the universe and share the fruits of space development with a view to promoting global space governance and building a community of common destiny for humanity in the field of outer space."

As an expression of this bilateral aerospace cooperation, Venezuela became the first Latin American nation to be invited to the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program, which is led by China and Russia and is aimed at placing a permanent base near of the lunar south pole.

Currently, the Space Technology Academy is the backbone of the Chinese space industry and has an impact on the development of spacecraft and ground equipment.

It has established alliances with companies and research institutions from over 100 countries and has delivered 20 commercial satellites to international users.