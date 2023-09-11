A New Path Resumes Between Venezuela and China

On Friday, September 8, President Maduro arrived at the Bo'an International Airport in the city of Shenzhen, to begin a historic visit to China.

Shenzhen: The path of the construction

On Saturday 9, President Maduro held a meeting with the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in Shenzhen, Huang Kunming, as part of his tour of the Asian giant; the took place in a hotel in the city of Shenzhen, belonging to the province of Canton, located in the southeast of the Asian nation.

In a statement, the press office of the Presidency of the Bolivarian Republic stated that the interview "allowed the exchange of experiences in the political area, as well as strengthening ties of integration and mutual respect."

Estamos en Shandong como parte de nuestra visita histórica a China. El modelo de relación bilateral entre ambos Gobiernos y Pueblos se fortalece y transita hacia un futuro grande. La cooperación y hermandad es el camino. pic.twitter.com/flx9EsFQqG — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 10, 2023

The tweet reads, "We are in Shandong as part of our historic visit to China. The model of bilateral relationship between the two governments and peoples is strengthening and moving towards a great future. Cooperation and brotherhood is the way."

“The path of the construction of special economic zones in Venezuela is beginning to be taken, as a path to diversify the economy and to expand the productive forces of Venezuela, linked to the high technology of this new era,” President Maduro highlighted.

A MOU, a path to walk

This Saturday, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the People's Republic of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the National Superintendency of the Special Economic Zones of Venezuela and the Research Center for the Special Economic Zones of Shenzhen University; this document has to do with the field of cooperation, development and modernization of special economic zones.

The rubric was developed in the context of the Venezuelan president's visit to the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, in which he appreciated the Exhibition of the 40th Anniversary of the Reform and Opening of Guangdong.

�������� El presidente Nicolás Maduro afirmó en entrevista con el canal Xinhua que las relaciones entre Venezuela y China están en su punto máximo. Maduro destacó que la base de la cooperación es la asociación estratégica, el entendimiento mutuo y posiciones similares en muchos temas pic.twitter.com/yFwaEMxsFZ — Omar Jose Marcano (@marcanoomarjose) September 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "President Nicolás Maduro stated in an interview with Xinhua channel that relations between Venezuela and China are at their peak. Maduro stressed that the basis of cooperation is strategic partnership, mutual understanding and similar positions on many issues."

In the case of Venezuela, with the Special Economic Zones a model of sovereign economic development and national production is strengthened that guarantees the productive chain, legal security, social justice and environmentally sustainable means.

In this sense, the South American nation has taken fundamental steps to strengthen these zones, with the promulgation of the Organic Law of Special Economic Zones (LOZEE, acronym in Spanish), to regulate the creation, organization, operation, administration and development of Special Economic Zones.

Shanghai, a new city, same heartwarming ideas

This stop in the city of Shanghai takes place after the successful visit to Shenzhen.

President Maduro, arrived at the Hongqiao International Airport in the city of Shanghai, where he was received by authorities from the Foreign Affairs Office of the Asian country and the municipal government.

The executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, the ambassador of Venezuela in China, Giuseppe Yofreda, the deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra and the Consul General of Venezuela in Shanghai, Atilio Villasmil, attended the reception of the president, who is traveling together with the first lady, Cilia Flores.

President Maduro, a strong will

"China and Venezuela, enjoying friendly ties and sharing a common destiny, are both committed to peace, development, and cooperation. Between China and Venezuela, there is an exemplary relationship," he said in an official statement.

"I believe the ties between the governments and people of China and Venezuela are ties of mutual trust, true brotherhood, and cooperation for shared development," President Maduro said.

"The route President Xi Jinping has proposed is uniting people in all aspects -- economy, trade, culture -- and is laying the foundation to leave behind the old world of colonialism and imperialism," Maduro pointed out and recalled China's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a lot to thank China for. During the pandemic, had it not been for China, given the blockade against Venezuela by U.S. imperialism, neither medications nor sanitary items would have arrived, nor would the vaccines," he said.

China's support for the South American country has been essential, given Venezuela's struggle under over 950 illegal sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western powers.

"It is only now, in the 21st century, after so many centuries of struggles, that we see the prospect of a world free from imperialism or colonialism."

Dozens of emerging nations are helping humanity reunite, and regain its right to happiness, equality, freedom, and democracy, he said, hailing China as at the forefront of those efforts.

In a message to the Chinese people, Maduro called for building a homeland for all humanity, "where we can meet, recognize each other, and take the path of development, peace, and cooperation."