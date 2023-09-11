Venezuela and China Build A Shared Future: President Maduro

The Bolivarian leader called for building a homeland for all humanity, "where we can meet, recognize each other, and take the path of development, peace, and cooperation."

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is on a visit to China on Sept. 8-14. In an interview with the Xinhua outlet, the Bolivarian leader highlighted various aspects of the strategic relationship between his country and the Asian nation.

"China and Venezuela, enjoying friendly ties and sharing a common destiny, are both committed to peace, development, and cooperation. Between China and Venezuela, there is an exemplary relationship," he said.

"I believe the ties between the governments and people of China and Venezuela are ties of mutual trust, true brotherhood, and cooperation for shared development."

Describing bilateral ties as fruitful, Maduro said that Venezuela firmly supports China's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, which respects the diversity of a world comprised of different civilizations.

"The route President Xi Jinping has proposed is uniting people in all aspects -- economy, trade, culture -- and is laying the foundation to leave behind the old world of colonialism and imperialism," Maduro pointed out and recalled China's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a lot to thank China for. During the pandemic, had it not been for China, given the blockade against Venezuela by U.S. imperialism, neither medications nor sanitary items would have arrived, nor would the vaccines," he said.

China's support for the South American country has been essential, given Venezuela's struggle under over 950 illegal sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western powers.

Maduro voiced deep appreciation for the courage of China in assisting Venezuela in opposing those "illegal and criminal" sanctions. Venezuela has resisted the suppression of U.S. imperialism and shown it is capable of recovering from such onslaughts, he said.

"We have been moving forward in the construction of a new economic model based on productive diversification," the Bolivarian leader said, stressing that the international community is currently facing a historic opportunity to help usher in a multipolar world, where no single country or group dominates.

"It is only now, in the 21st century, after so many centuries of struggles, that we see the prospect of a world free from imperialism or colonialism."

Dozens of emerging nations are helping humanity reunite, and regain its right to happiness, equality, freedom, and democracy, he said, hailing China as at the forefront of those efforts.

In a message to the Chinese people, Maduro called for building a homeland for all humanity, "where we can meet, recognize each other, and take the path of development, peace, and cooperation."