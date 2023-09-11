"United Russia party's resounding victory ratifies the indisputable leadership of its political force," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated.

On Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil congratulated the United Russia party for the resounding victory obtained in the local and regional elections held for the first time in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Lugansk.

"The resounding victory obtained by the ruling United Russia party ratifies the indisputable leadership of its political force," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said.

"It also reflects the political strength of President Vladimir Putin at the forefront of defending the high interests of the Russian people, as well as the triumph of democracy, freedom, security and socioeconomic development of this important country."

President Nicolas Maduro's administration sent a greeting to the elected authorities who "will assume with commitment and wisdom the mandate granted by their people."

#Выборы2023

Russia held local & regional elections on 8-10. Sept to select 26 regional governors, 16 regional assemblies

United Russia set to win big (~70%) in regional elections as final votes counted, two drones downed over Russia’s Belgorod regionhttps://t.co/SDlx7WGGR0 pic.twitter.com/38JqlU9S9l — News Zapper (@NewsZapper) September 11, 2023

On Monday, the Kremlin declared that the results of the elections held last week show the "absolute support" of Russian society for President Vladimir Putin.

According to the first results, the United Russia party achieved a large victory in the electoral commissions established in Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

The European Union, however, will not recognize the results that give victory to United Russia, considering that the elections were an attempt to legitimize Russia's control in those regions.