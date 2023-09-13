Venezuelan President Maduro Meets With President Xi in Beijing

They agreed to raise the level of relations between their countries to "strategic partnership against all odds."

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has been visiting this Asian country since September 8.

Both leaders agreed to raise the level of relations between their countries to "strategic partnership against all odds," state television CCTV reported.

In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi expressed support for the Bolivarian revolution's efforts to maintain "the sovereignty, national dignity and social stability of Venezuela's country and to resist external interference." The Chinese leader also highlighted that Maduro's visit reflects the fraternal friendship between both countries.

Xi assured that China and Venezuela are "good friends and partners" who "trust each other" and cooperate in various fields and recalled that next year will mark 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Today during a meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and Venezuela's President Maduro in Beijing, Maduro said:



"I have personally witnessed that China has become a superpower, a superpower committed to peace and the well-being and cooperation of mankind." pic.twitter.com/ytzWraxMeA — Fiona Edwards (@Fio_edwards) September 13, 2023

Xi stated that China has always viewed the development of relations with Venezuela from a "strategic and long-term perspective." He also pointed out that his administration is willing to work with Venezuela to "chart the course of future cooperation."

Beijing was Maduro's last stop on his China tour, which began in the city of Shenzhen and also had stops in the megalopolis of Shanghai and the province of Shandong.

"China and Venezuela are united in their commitment to building an inclusive model of equality and justice for all," the Bolivarian leader said on Tuesday after a meeting with Liu Junwen, the director of the International Center for Poverty Reduction in China.

