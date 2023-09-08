US-Backed Sanctions Seek to Halt Venezuelan Growth: Padrino

Padrino took the opportunity to ratify the "absolute loyalty and unconditional support" of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces to President Maduro.

On Friday, the Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez confirmed that his country has achieved peace and political stability despite international sanctions against the Bolivarian people.

"Unilateral coercive sanctions try to stop Venezuela's march towards its destiny of prosperity. Meanwhile, imperialism shows its desperation at the end of its hegemony," he posted.

Peace and stability, which have been the great victories of the Bolivarian State, have allowed "a palpable economic recovery," he added.

Padrino Lopez took the opportunity to ratify the "absolute loyalty and unconditional support" of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to President Nicolas Maduro.

An infographic breaking down some indicators that show that Venezuela's economy has improved in the past two years. However, with crushing US sanctions firmly in place, recovery remains an uphill battlehttps://t.co/CF7rRhVVUO — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) September 8, 2023

The military institution described as something "unusual" the fact that "some sadly remembered figures on the national political scene continue to promote calls for civil disobedience, inciting division within the FANB, and sponsoring international sanctions against Venezuela.

In recent weeks, Maduro has insisted that there is a broad consensus within Venezuela that rejects the sanctions and demands their lifting.

According to the Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory, the Caribbean country has more than US$22 billion dollars blocked in the international financial system due to U.S.-backed sanctions.