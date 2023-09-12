President Maduro Visits China Poverty Reduction Center

Founded in 2005, the IPRCC has become a strategic channel to develop South-South cooperation.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with Liu Junwen, the director of the International Poverty Reduction Center in China (IPRCC).

During this meeting, the Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez, Territorial Development Minister Mervin Maldonado, the International Center for Productive Investment President Felix Plasencia, and the lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra were also present.

The Venezuelan President explained the policies that his administration is implementing to eradicate poverty and protect the population from the devastating effects caused by the arbitrary sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

The representatives of both nations also addressed issues related to participation in the High Level Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development, scheduled for the end of October.

"China's rise in the 21st century is for #peace, #cooperation, integration and #development," said #Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua conducted before his departure to #China on a state visit. ��������pic.twitter.com/rav3bD7jC5 — Mission of China to the EU (@ChinaEUMission) September 12, 2023

Currently, Venezuela dedicates 77.1 percent of its budget to social investment. This has allowed it to serve the population through the strengthening of programs related to food production and distribution, social housing, education, health, and social security.

For its part, China has a successful experience in lifting 800 million people out of poverty. Between 2012 and 2019, the rural poverty rate decreased from 10.2 percent to 0.6 percent, while the size of the low-income population decreased from 98.99 million to 5.51 million.

Founded in 2005, the International Center for Poverty Reduction not only represents a strategic channel to develop South-South cooperation, but also a platform for research, training, exchange and cooperation to contribute to the cause of poverty eradication.

In the area of cooperation, this center maintains ties with countries in Asia, Africa and South America, in which it has provided advisory services for policy formulation, project development, and the opening of centers for poverty reduction.