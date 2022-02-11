Venezuelan President Favors Strengthening Ties With Iran

In a recent interview granted to the Arab television channel Al Mayadeen, Maduro noted that Venezuela and Iran are working on new relations and cooperation plans, which will result in favorable agreements for both nations.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Friday favored strengthening ties of brotherhood and cooperation with Iran, on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“I greet President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian people who remain standing, resisting imperial threats. I ratify our commitment to strengthening the ties of brotherhood,” the Venezuelan president emphasized on his Twitter account.

Me sumo a la celebración del 43° Aniversario del triunfo de la Revolución Islámica de Irán. Saludo al Presidente Seyed Ebrahim Raisi y al pueblo iraní que se mantiene de pie, resistiendo las amenazas imperiales. Ratifico nuestro compromiso por fortalecer los lazos de hermandad.

I join the celebrations for the 43rd Anniversary of the triumph of Iran's Islamic Revolution. I salute President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian people who stand tall, resisting imperial threats. I reaffirm our commitment to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood.

Maduro noted that he will soon travel to Tehran to meet his counterpart Ebrahim Raisi “to speed up cooperation at all levels between two independent and sovereign countries,” he asserted. Venezuela and Iran are allies in the fields of science, technology and innovation, which involve technology transfer in agriculture, food, industry, mining, and construction.

Likewise, strategic cooperation mainly covers the productive economy sector and oil.

Earlier, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia stressed that Iran is a worthy example of strength and struggle for sovereignty and independence.