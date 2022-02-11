    • Live
News > Venezuela

Duque Fosters Paramilitary Base in Venezuela: President Maduro

    Venezuelan Military performs territorial protection work , Apure, Venezuela. | Photo: Twitter/ @guerreromv

Published 11 February 2022
The Colombian president "recruited members of the Cota 905 armed group, trained them in his country, and offered them ammunition to install a paramilitary base in the Tejerias City," President Maduro denounced.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Colombia's President Ivan Duque of financing the Cota 905 armed gang operations, which sought to promote destabilizing actions against the Bolivarian government.

"Duque recruited this armed group members, trained them in his country, and offered them ammunition to install a paramilitary base in the Tejerias City," denounced Maduro, who based his accusations on the testimonies of 13 gang members captured on Tuesday.

“The Cota 905 gang is primarily responsible for the shootings unleashed in July 2021, which paralyzed life in western Caracas for nearly 72 hours,” he recalled and welcomed that its boss Carlos Revette (aka Koki) was killed in such military operation.

In this maneuver, officers from the Bolivarian National Police participated along with the Scientific, Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC), the National Guard Zone Command 44 (GNB), and the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin).

These agents seized 9-millimeter weapons, cartridges of various calibers, cargo vehicles, motorbikes, batteries, cell phones, electronic tablets, and accounting books, which contain data to organize extortion against people.

“I congratulate our security forces for the successful fight against armed violence," Maduro stated, recalling that the gang also profited from drug trafficking, kidnappings, thefts, and carjacking.

“To guarantee our citizens' peace, we will continue looking for more members of the Cota 905 group and other gangsters operating in our country,” the Venezuelan president said.

Globovision - Europa Press - EFE
by teleSUR/ ag-JF
