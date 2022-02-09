Venezuela: Ongoing Actions Against Colombian Paramilitaries

On Wednesday, the Operational Strategic Commander Domingo Hernandez stated that the FANB continues its operation against Colombian paramilitaries in borders with the country.

On Wednesday, the Operational Strategic Commander Domingo Hernandez released Wednesday that the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela (FANB) remain operating in the Colombian borders, breaking up drug laboratories and plantations.

The commander disclosed via Twitter that they continue its work on confiscating strategic material from urban miners, as they remain to intensify operations against Colombian Armed Drug Trafficking Terrorist Groups (TANCOL).

Hernandez explained that these operations, are part of the presence Vuelvan Caras Bolivarian Shield 2022 (Escudo Bolivariano 2022 Vuelvan Caras). On the matter, he ported through his tweeter account: “We are carrying out missions of reconnaissance and occupation of TANCOL camps! Venezuela is a sovereign State and must be respected!”

“The FANB is still deployed to expel TANCOL from Venezuela, including all their narcoterrorist habits and procedures, which violate our constitution and our nation’s state of justice and law!” tweeted the senior officer.

Actions against Colombian paramilitaries in Venezuela increasehttps://t.co/Pk0otftmsu — Pichincha Communications (@EnPichinchaU) February 9, 2022

The officer also posted videos and photos on Twitter, which showed part of security operations carried out by these military troops.

FANB troops were deployed in the Apure Integrated Operational Defense Zone (ZODI, in Spanish) on Tuesday, aimed to scan and secure the area.