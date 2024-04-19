Venezuelan Parliamentary Bureau Meets With Vietnamese Deputy PM

The parties seek to promote trade, agricultural and cultural cooperation between the two countries as part of this rapprochement.

The Board of Directors of the National Parliament of Venezuela met this Friday with the Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Tran Luu Quang.

"Vietnam and Venezuela share a history of struggle and resistance that has strengthened a deep friendship and a mutual exchange of learning," said the National Assembly in its account on the social network X concerning the official visit of the Vietnamese delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang was accompanied by his country's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ha Kim Ngnoc, Minister of Construction Nguyne Thanh Nghi, who is also a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party; and Vietnam's Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Vu Trung My.

The NA Board of Directors, integrated by President Jorge Rodríguez, First Vice-President, Deputy Pedro Infante, and Second Vice-President, Deputy América Pérez, received the delegation in the office of the Presidency of the Legislative Power.

#UltimoMomento| | La @Asamblea_Ven recibe la visita del Vice Primer Ministro de #Vietnam, compañero Tran Luu Quang



�������� Vietnam y #Venezuela comparten una historia de lucha y resistencia que ha fortalecido una profunda amistad y un intercambio mutuo de aprendizajes. pic.twitter.com/1uXbQkHYrk — ANTV Venezuela (@antvvenezuela) April 19, 2024

The tweet reads, "The National Assembly receives the visit of the Vice Prime Minister of Vietnam, comrade Tran Luu Quang. Vietnam and Venezuela share a history of struggle and resistance that has strengthened a deep friendship and a mutual exchange of learning."

Jorge Rodriguez said the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam was fruitful. "We assessed the cooperation agenda that will allow us to deepen economic relations and friendship between both sister revolutions."

The agenda of the Vietnamese delegation includes meetings with representatives of the Venezuelan National Executive, with a view to strengthening the ties of brotherhood and solidarity between the two nations.

The parties seek to promote trade, agricultural and cultural cooperation between the two countries as part of this rapprochement.