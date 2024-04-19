Meeting for World Social Alternative Takes Place in Caracas

Jorge Arreaza said at the opening of the forum that the meeting aims at reaching a minimum agreement for action, a minimum agenda for action, as well as a diagnosis of the decadence and dangers of imperialism.

The second day of the Meeting for a World Social Alternative is taking place in Caracas, Venezuela on Friday, with the presence of about 500 participants from some 60 countries.

The meeting is sponsored by the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) and Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Institute. Participants will discuss continental unity and the construction of a common agenda against imperialism.

The program of this day includes the conference "The principle of unity as a transforming element," by the executive secretary of the integrationist bloc, Jorge Arreaza, as well as the conference on "Hyper-imperialism and a World Social Alternative," by the Indian intellectual Vijay Prashad, of the Tricontinental Institute of Social Research.

The meeting also includes a space in solidarity with Palestine, Cuba, Haiti and former Ecuadorian vice-president Jorge Glas, in which former presidents Rafael Correa (Ecuador, 2007-2017), Manuel Zelaya (Honduras, 2006-2009) and Evo Morales (Bolivia, 2006-2019) will intervene. Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who suffered torture and humiliation during his illegal kidnapping for 40 months, part of them in the U.S., will also participate.

#EnVideo �� || Más de 500 invitados nacionales e internacionales presentes en el Encuentro para una Alternativa Social Mundial en Caracas, jornada de debates que se realizará hasta el #20Abr.#19Abril pic.twitter.com/2j0lbMtrvN — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) April 19, 2024

The tweet reads, "More than 500 national and international guests will be present at the Meeting for a World Social Alternative in Caracas, a day of debates that will be held until April 20."

Jorge Arreaza said at the opening of the forum that the meeting aims at reaching a minimum agreement for action, a minimum agenda for action, as well as a diagnosis of the decadence and dangers of imperialism.

During the meeting, a document was discussed which incorporates proposals from the social movements on issues such as education, health and housing, among others. It is expected to be presented next week before the Summit of Presidents and Prime Ministers of ALBA-TCP.

On the occasion, there was consensus on the urgency of continuing to promote multilateralism in the face of the attempt by hegemonic countries to stimulate confrontation, and the change from the current world order based on respect for the United Nations Charter to one based on rules defined at their convenience.

The definition of strategies of struggle was also linked to communication and popular mobilization to spread solidarity and cooperation in support of a more just world order.

In this sense, the presence at the meeting of a group of communicators to articulate efforts to dismantle the lies of a sector of the international media at the service of capital stands out.