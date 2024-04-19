Venezuela and Vietnam Sign Cooperation Agreements

President Maduro mentioned that bilateral cooperation encompasses investments related to oil, gas, petrochemicals, agriculture, and telecommunications.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Vietnamese Vice Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang signed five "Work Commitment Documents" in Caracas.

"We have signed a strategic alliance for the construction of a new glass industry in Venezuela," the Bolivarian leader said.

"It implies a significant investment that will allow production for Venezuela, South America, the Caribbean, and the world," he added.

"We also signed a comprehensive work plan for Vietnam to support us in agricultural production... This year, Venezuela will reach 100 percent production of the food consumed at home. This happens for the first time in 100 years," Maduro pointed out.

The Boliviarian leader mentioned that bilateral cooperation also encompasses areas related to oil, gas, petrochemicals, and telecommunications.

"There are other areas to develop, for example, the tourism sector through a direct flight connecting Vietnam with Venezuela," Maduro said, stressing that both countries are brother nations with "a world to build together."

Venezuelan Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea, who is also president of the state-owned company Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA), committed to developing more lines of cooperation.

"We can advance even further following the legacy left by our Commander Hugo Chavez to achieve the maximum level of cooperation between Vietnam and Venezuela."

