Venezuelan Green Peas Output Increases 250 Percent

On Tuesday, Celso Fantine, the president of the Confederation of Associations of Agricultural Producers (Fedeagro), announced that the Venezuelan production of green peas increased notably in the last year.

Between 2021 and 2022, the production of this grain went from 20,800 tons to 73,000 tons, that is, production increased by 250 percent in just 12 months.

Around 95 percent of the green peas is being exported to Asian countries such as India, Vietnam, and China. Fantinel also mentioned that the expansion of production was favored by the improvement of climatic conditions during the times of sowing and cultivation.

"2022 was a very good year for agriculture," the Fedeagro president said, emphasizing the recovery in the food crops area.

MADURO: "The US has unfortunately been caught up in a nonsensical policy regarding Venezuela... hit, threaten invasions, extremist sanctions, try to break the country from within. And all those policies failed - they were defeated. Firstly by reality, secondly by strength." pic.twitter.com/47QbK5y1tn — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) January 3, 2023

Over the last year, thanks to the policies applied by the Bolivarian government, private economic agents have managed to increase their import and sale of seeds, chemicals and other essential supplies for agriculture.

Between 2021 and 2022, food production grew by 5.3 percent, going from 17.4 to 18.2 million tons. Approximately 72 percent of the production corresponds to plant foods and 28 percent to foods of animal origin.

In Dec. 2022, Economy Minister Tareck El Aissami already announced that exports of green peas and shrimp would increase to Asian countries.