Venezuela Rejects US Willigness To Keep Its Arbitrary Sanctions

On Monday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil rejected the stance assumed by the U.S. State Department, which said that it would keep the sanctions against this South American country until the Bolivarian government guarantees a "return of democracy".

“The application of this policy represents a crime against humanity," Gil tweeted, stressing that the U.S. objective of overthrowing President Nicolas Maduro has failed.

"We thought that the U.S. was going to lift the sanctions after their failure. This, however, has not been the case," he said, pointing out his people's will of overcoming the imperialist vileness.

On Thursday, Maduro asked President Joe Biden to lift all sanctions applied against Venezuela, arguing that these policies are illicit and injustice.

"Imperialism and its extremist lackeys stole us about US$411 million a day over the last eight years through the coercive policies applied against us,” the Venezuelan president recalled.

Venezuela Attorney General issues arrest warrant for 3 former legislators of the self-declared "Interim Government" for the crimes of usurpation of functions, treason, appropriation of state assets and money laundering, among others. pic.twitter.com/Fgps5MBcLW — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) January 9, 2023

However, on Monday, the U.S. State Department declared that it would continue to pressure the Bolivarian government with sanctions as long as Maduro continues "to repress" the Venezuelan people and "divert resources for corrupt practices". Ahead of this declaration, the President announced that he will consolidate the fight for the defense of Venezuela and the Constitution before national and international threats as part of his 2023 work lines. "I believe in peace as a basis for national coexistence and reaching agreements," Maduro said and ratified the need to advance in the construction of socialism.