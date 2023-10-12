Venezuelan Gov’t Hails UN Condemnation of Unilateral Sanctions

The resolution on human rights and unilateral coercive measures was adopted with 32 votes in favor, 13 against and 2 abstentions.

The Venezuelan government welcomed on Thursday the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution condemning the imposition of Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM).

"We celebrate that the United Nations Human Rights Council approved a new resolution condemning Unilateral Coercive Measures, for being an instrument of violation of fundamental rights of peoples," said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil on X social network.

The resolution of the organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, is "a new victory for the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace and International Law," Gil noted.

Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations organizations in Geneva, Héctor Constant, also welcomed the resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council.

The diplomat said on his social network X part of the declaration which states that "no State may resort to or encourage the use of any type of measure (...) with the aim of coercing another State to obtain from it the subordination of the exercise of its rights to sovereigns or to obtain advantages of any kind from it."

The resolution on human rights and unilateral coercive measures was adopted with 32 votes in favor, 13 against and 2 abstentions.

It stresses that unilateral coercive measures are contrary to international law, international humanitarian law, the Charter and the norms and principles governing peaceful relations between States.

The UN Human Rights Council denounces the disproportionate and indiscriminate human cost of unilateral sanctions and their negative effects on the civilian population, particularly women and children, of targeted States.

The text also highlights the repercussions of such measures, which are detrimental to "the right to life, the right to health and medical care, the right to be free from hunger, the right to an adequate standard of living, the right to food, education, work and housing, and the right to development."