Coercive Measures Curtail the Right to Identity: Venezuela

"Our diplomats and missions are even prohibited from having bank accounts and engaging in various administrative transactions," FM Gil stated.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil expressed his concern that unilateral coercive measures are infringing upon the rights of Venezuelan migrants' identity.

His statements were made in Switzerland during the presentation of the Human Rights Committee's report from the United Nations Organization.

"The unilateral coercive measures are severely limiting the right to identity. Our diplomats and missions are even prohibited from having bank accounts, banking records, and engaging in various administrative transactions," Gil stated.

"Venezuela is prohibited from transferring consulate revenue, which is used to cover expenses related to passport and identity card issuance. We are prevented from conducting transactions because our right has been unilaterally revoked," he emphasized.

Mexico's President AMLO called on the US to lift its illegal sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba



He noted that the US blockades cause more people to leave the country, fueling the migration crisis - which the US created, but which US politicians then exploithttps://t.co/9TMizKzWSX — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) October 6, 2023

The Bolivarian diplomat also condemned the impact on the Venezuelan people caused by over 930 coercive measures imposed by the United States.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, reported a reduction in human rights violations in the South American nation from 2018 to 2022.

"During this period, we achieved a 40 percent decrease in human rights violations related to the right to life, physical integrity, and personal freedom," he said, highlighting a 63 percent decrease in the number of homicides.

"This demonstrates that we are progressively not only achieving political stability but also civic coexistence, as the most heinous crime is taking a human life for any reason," he added.