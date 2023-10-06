St. Lucia Prime Minister’s Official Visit to Venezuela

The agenda includes the discussion of international trade issues, civil aviation and the St. Lucian diaspora.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil received on Friday the Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Philip Pierre, at the Maiquetia International Airport.

The premier of Saint Lucia arrived in Venezuela on an official visit and will hold meetings with senior government officials, including a meeting with President Nicolás Maduro.

According to the Venezuelan foreign minister, the visit is in the interest of strengthening bilateral ties of brotherhood and fraternity.

The agenda on the occasion includes the discussion of international trade issues, civil aviation and the St. Lucian diaspora.

��#Entérate | Llegada a Venezuela del Primer Ministro de Santa Lucía, Philip Pierre, quien realiza una visita oficial en aras de fortalecer los lazos de cooperación y hermandad entre ambas naciones.#ElEsequiboSeDefiende pic.twitter.com/GeSHq45Xgx — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) October 6, 2023

The tweet reads. "Arrival in Venezuela of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre, who is making an official visit in order to strengthen the ties of cooperation and brotherhood between the two nations."

On his first day in the South American country, the Premier of Saint Lucia met with the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, seeking to strengthen bilateral relations and promote collaboration mechanisms for the good of both nations.

The senior officials reviewed issues related to transportation and tourism, as well as other strategic areas, which are part of the Peace Diplomacy promoted by the Government of President Nicolás Maduro.

Vice-President Rodríguez was accompanied by the Ministers of Transportation, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, and of Tourism, Alí Padrón.

Previously, Philip Pierre laid a wreath to the Liberator Simón Bolívar, ratifying the ties between Saint Lucia and Venezuela, which have maintained relations since 1979 based on solidarity and respect for sovereignty.

Tuvimos el gusto de acompañar al Primer Ministro de Santa Lucía, Philip Joseph Pierre, a realizar una ofrenda floral a nuestro Libertador Simón Bolívar en Caracas en el marco de su visita oficial para profundizar las relaciones de amistad y cooperación. pic.twitter.com/iVFsewuLI3 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 6, 2023

The tweet reads, "We were pleased to accompany the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Joseph Pierre, to make a floral offering to our Liberator Simón Bolívar in Caracas as part of his official visit to deepen relations of friendship and cooperation."

In recent months, strategic cooperation ties between the two countries have been strengthened. Last August, government delegations from both countries reviewed the state of bilateral relations prior to Pierre's official visit.

Likewise, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister held a meeting with his St. Lucian counterpart, Alva Baptiste, in which they highlighted the deepening of cooperation ties.

Last September, Pierre demanded before the UN the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the Cuban people. He also urged an end to the more than 900 unilateral coercive measures imposed by Washington and the EU against Venezuela.