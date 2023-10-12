Attack on Syrian Airports Aggravates the Situation: Venezuela

The Boliviarian nation calls on the international community to intensify efforts that lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and throughout the region.

On Thursday, Venezuela criticized the launch of missiles from Israel towards the airports of Damascus and Aleppo in Syria, a military action that left serious damage to planes and landing strips.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically condemns the launch of missiles from Israel, which have impacted the International Airports of Damascus and Aleppo, in the Syrian Arab Republic,” the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

“This attack on civilian facilities is an act that aggravates the situation generated in the region, after the cruel and deadly war actions against the Palestinian people, which could be classified as a violation by Israel of International Humanitarian Law and which has left thousands dead, multiple injured and the destruction of entire communities,” it added.

“Venezuela calls on the international community to intensify efforts based on the international principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter that lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and throughout the region, avoiding further damage and human victims.”

The moment of the Israeli airstrike on Damascus airport this afternoon, filmed from the terminal by one of the passengers. pic.twitter.com/kAM9dMPpgV — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 12, 2023

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO with a wide network of collaborators on the ground, confirmed that loud explosions have been heard in Damascus and Aleppo caused by Israeli bombing.

United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres "condemns all violence in Syria and urges the parties to respect their obligations under international law, remembering that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected," said his spokeswoman Stephane Dujarric.

The UN humanitarian air service, which operates from the Syrian airports, will be temporarily suspended and will not be able to continue its assistance to aid programs in the country.