Venezuela Signs Migration Agreement With the US

"Venezuelan migration in recent years is a direct consequence of the application of unilateral coercive measures and the blockade to our economy."

The Government of Venezuela and the United States signed this Thursday a migratory agreement to guarantee safe and legal repatriation flights of Venezuelan citizens from the United States.

The agreement was reached in the framework of talks held with U.S. authorities. The Venezuelan government said in statements published on the social network X by Foreign Minister Yván Gil, that this is an agreement that allows "the orderly, safe and legal repatriation of Venezuelan citizens from the United States."

The government indicated that it will deploy, through its program 'Back to the Homeland' the necessary resources for the integral attention of the repatriated.

Official data indicate that the "Back to the Homeland" program has brought back to their country in the last five years more than 342,000 Venezuelans who were suffering hardship abroad.

#Comunicado El Gobierno del presidente @NicolasMaduro anuncia que, en el marco de las conversaciones sostenidas con las autoridades de los Estados Unidos de América, ha suscrito un acuerdo sobre migración que permita la repatriación ordenada, segura, y legal de ciudadanos… pic.twitter.com/1uwSzy3zSz — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 5, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Government of President Nicolas Maduro announces that, in the framework of talks held with the authorities of the United States of America, it has signed an agreement on migration that allows for the orderly, safe, and legal repatriation of Venezuelan citizens from the United States through the "Return to the Homeland" program.

"Venezuelan migration in recent years is a direct consequence of the application of unilateral coercive measures and the blockade on our economy that has been illegal, illegitimate and contrary to international law and the postulates of harmonious relations between nations, enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations," Caracas said in the statement.

There are more than 900 unilateral and illegal coercive measures imposed against the country that the government has denounced in countless occasions calling for their lifting.

According to U.S. officials, several people in their custody have already been identified as Venezuelan citizens and will be sent back to their country in a first deportation flight in the coming days.