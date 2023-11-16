Venezuelan FM Condemns Israeli Genocide Against Palestinians

"The extermination policy must be stopped," FM Yvan Gil said, denouncing that what Israel really seeks is to expel Palestinians from Gaza.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil rejected the genocide that the Israeli forces are perpetrating in Gaza and demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

"Venezuela has a firm stance condemning the genocide carried out by the government of the State of Israel," Gil said during a press conference carried out in Moscow with the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Gil stressed that Venezuela supports the statements of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the need for a ceasefire, access for humanitarian aid, and the prosecution of war crimes.

The Venezuelan diplomat advocated for war courts to judge "those responsible for the war crimes" that have been occurring for weeks against Palestinian civilians.

"The extermination policy must be stopped," Gil said, denouncing that what Israel really seeks is to expel Palestinians from their homes in Gaza.

The Bolivarian diplomat also defended the right of self-determination of the Palestinians and the creation of a Palestinian State as the only way to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

For his part, Lavrov assured that Moscow categorically condemns terrorism, but does not approve the use of "indiscriminate bombings" against civilian targets. He insisted on stopping the bloodshed as soon as possible and achieving an immediate solution to the humanitarian problems, while warning that the situation is also becoming complicated in the West Bank.

He regretted that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is unable to agree on a ceasefire and blamed the United States and its allies for this.

Regarding the "long-term" settlement of the conflict, he considered that as soon as hostilities cease, countries must sit down to negotiate and agree on the creation of a Palestinian State.

"There is no alternative. The longer it is delayed, the more difficult it will be to guarantee regional stability," Lavrov said, noting that the Israeli settlements have left "little on the map" of the territories that correspond to the Palestinians according to the UN resolutions.