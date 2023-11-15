Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital

About 1,500 staff members and 7,000 displaced people are currently stuck in the Al-Shifa hospital.

On Wednesday, dozens of the Israeli army forces carried out a raid at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City amid heavy gunfire.

Monir al-Bursh, director-general of the pharmaceutical department at the Gaza Health Ministry, said that "the Israeli army officially informed the hospital in a phone call that the raid was being carried out, demanding that people not approach windows, balconies or doors."

"There is nothing that would require shooting inside the hospital because there is no form of resistance there, and what the occupation is doing constitutes terrorism for those in the complex. About 1,500 staff members and 7,000 displaced people are currently stuck in the hospital," said Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman of the Health Ministry.

A few hours after the assault on the hospital, RT reported that the Palestinian authorities indicated that the Israeli Army executed over 30 people who tried to leave the Al Shifa hospital. The Gaza government accused Israel of spreading lies about the existence of safe passage from the hospital.

Israel irrumpe en el hospital Al Shifa: pic.twitter.com/vqJFsm4J9m — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) November 15, 2023

The text reads, "Israel breaks into Al-Shifa hospital."

Israeli tanks surrounded several hospitals in Gaza City over the past few days, claiming that they contain tunnels that constitute a base used by Hamas to shelter its leadership in addition to leading military operations against the Israeli army.

Both Hamas and the Gaza-based Health Ministry denied Israel's accusations, considering them "an attempt to mislead and incite in preparation for the destruction of hospitals and the killing of patients."

Before beginning the assault on Al-Shifa hospital, the Israeli occupation forces reportedly stated that they would provide a "safe corridor" for people to leave the medical center. Local sources, however, indicated that this measure was not implemented.

"Eyewitnesses showed that Israeli forces opened fire on doctors who tried to leave the hospital. In addition, it was reported that the military handcuffed and interrogated doctors and patients. They cut off all hospital communications," RT reported.