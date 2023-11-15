70% of Gazans To Be Left Without Drinking Water Today: UNRWA

The fuel received for the first time since Oct. 7 will not be directed towards water or hospitals.

On Wednesday, the commissioner of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned that the majority of Gazans will be left without drinking water today.

"Our entire operation is now on the brink of collapse. By the end of today, around 70 percent of Gaza's population will not have access to clean water. Having fuel alone to operate the trucks will no longer save lives. Waiting any longer will cost lives," he said.

Previously, the director of UNRWA in Gaza, Thomas White, indicated that the fuel received today in the enclave for the first time since the start of the war over a month ago has been restricted by Israel and will not be directed towards water or hospitals.

"It is terrible that fuel continues to be used as a weapon of war. For the past five weeks, UNRWA has been pleading for fuel to support the humanitarian operation in Gaza. This severely paralyzes our work and provision of assistance to Palestinian communities in Gaza," Lazzarini noted.

Casualties among innocent children who were filling drinking water for their displaced families in Jabalia, northern #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ExltTLuREo — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 15, 2023

"Key services such as water desalination plants, wastewater treatments and hospitals have stopped functioning. Having fuel only for trucks will no longer save lives. Waiting longer will cost lives," he added, highlighting that at least 160,000 liters of fuel are needed daily for basic humanitarian operations.

Lazzarini also called on the Israeli authorities to immediately authorize the delivery of the necessary amount of fuel, as required by international humanitarian law.

Since the offensive against Gaza began on October 7, Israeli bombing and military actions have killed over 11,180 people, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women.

The Sionist occupation forces have not allowed the regular entry of sufficient quantities of fuel for the operation of hospitals, bakeries and water purification plants.