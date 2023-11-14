UN Refugee Agency in Gaza to Stop Operation in 30 Hours

Since Oct. 11, Gaza has been grappling with power outages due to Israel's cutoff of electricity supplies and the depletion of fuel reserves.

On Tueday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza warned that its humanitarian programs would come to a halt within 30 hours due to fuel depletion.

Adnan Abu Hasna, the UNRWA media advisor, said that the agency's operation suspension would mean an interruption in the safe drinking water supply and a worsening food security crisis for the population of Gaza.

Due to the fuel shortfall, UNRWA would be unable to transport any humanitarian supplies to Gaza from Egypt, and local bakeries would thus run out of raw materials to operate, potentially leading to a complete famine.

Moreover, he warned of a major health catastrophe resulting from the suspension of sewage treatment plants, which could cause environmental repercussions and an unprecedented spread of infectious diseases and epidemics.

UNRWA has also conducted intensive communications with the United States, the European Union, and the Israeli side, but no agreement has been reached on resuming the inflow of fuel into Gaza, according to Abu Hasna.

Thomas White, UNRWA director in Gaza, announced on Monday that humanitarian operations would cease within 48 hours due to the refusal of entry of fuel into Gaza.

