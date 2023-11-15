Gaza to Lose All Communications and Internet Services Soon

"Currently, main network elements depend solely on batteries... May God protect you and our country," PALTEL stressed.

On Wednesday noon, the Palestinian Telecommunications Company (PALTEL) warned that Gaza could lose all communications in a few hours as fuel is running out in the besieged enclave.

PALTEL said that facilities powering its network are running on backup energy, meaning services could come to a halt anytime in the upcoming hours.

"We regret to announce that our main data centers and switches in the Gaza Strip are gradually shutting down due to fuel depletion," Gaza's largest telecoms provider, said.

"Currently, main network elements depend solely on batteries. This will lead to a complete telecom blackout in the coming hours. May God protect you and our country," it added.

������ Are these the “HAMAS TERRORISTS” hiding in Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital? @benshapiro pic.twitter.com/AopjkLoWsR — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) November 15, 2023

Palestinian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Ishaq Sadr said that all the network services would be terminated by Thursday if the fuel supply was not resumed.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli State has been deploying a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip. So far, Israeli bombing and actions have killed over 11,180 Palestinians, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women.

Furthermore, Israel has imposed a comprehensive blockade on Gaza, including cutting off electricity, water, and fuel supplies, causing a widespread humanitarian crisis.