Venezuelan Electoral Authorities Meet With Diplomats

On Wednesday, Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), and Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil held a meeting with diplomats accredited in Venezuela to provide them with firsthand information about the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

Gil appreciated that diplomatic representatives can convey the truth about Venezuela to their countries and serve as spokespersons for the progress of the electoral process and the robustness of the electoral system, which reflects the will of the people without interference.

He reminded that Venezuela is constantly under attack by mainstream media and hostile states seeking to denigrate its electoral system, which is considered one of the world's most effective and secure.

These attacks continue despite the impeccable functioning of the electoral system being proven on multiple occasions. Therefore, the Venezuelan minister requested that diplomats convey what is happening.

En #Venezuela delegación técnica de la #UniónEuropea en el segundo encuentro con el Poder Electoral #CNE venezolano. Reuniones preparativas para la observación de las presidenciales del #28J. Vea fotos que dan cuenta del encuentro @teleSURtv ���� pic.twitter.com/pkTw8cSlLs — Adriana Sivori (@SivoriteleSUR) April 16, 2024

The text reads, "The European Union's technical delegation in the second meeting with Venezuelan electoral authorities. Preparatory meetings for the observation of the presidential elections on July 28."

Over the last 25 years, Venezuela has held 30 elections that have demonstrated the effectiveness and reliability of its electoral system, Gil said, adding that this is a source of pride for citizens.

All accredited diplomatic missions in Venezuela were present at the meeting, which was also broadcast virtually to 107 Venezuelan diplomatic missions abroad.

During this week, Venezuelan electoral authorities have met with delegates from the Carter Center and the exploratory mission of the European Union (EU).

Last week, they also held meetings with members of the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA) and the Observatory of Strategic Thought for Regional Integration (OPEIR), two institutions that will participate as observers in the presidential elections.