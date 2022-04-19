Venezuelan Consulate is Vandalized in Bogota

“The lack of shelter and protection of this consular headquarters violates the provisions of the Vienna Convention,” the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Ministry recalled.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced that its consular headquarters in Bogota was set on fire on Sunday night.

The Bolivarian Government demands that the Colombian authorities respect and protect the diplomatic and consular offices of Venezuela.

“The lack of shelter and protection of this consular headquarters violates the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations in its articles 22 and 45,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry recalled.

The Venezuelan diplomats also pointed out that the vandalization of the consulate has been taking place permanently and shows that the Colombian State "is incurring, by action or omission, in a flagrant and repeated violation of the essential norms on which diplomatic relations are based."

For its part, neither the Colombian Foreign Ministry nor the Police have yet issued a statement explaining what happened.

According to local outlet Cable News TV, the fire started after homeless citizens started a fire that got out of control.

The fire did not cause any casualties since the Bolivarian consulate has been closed since 2019, when Colombia prompted the rupture of diplomatic relations due to its support for the U.S.-backed lawmaker Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela.