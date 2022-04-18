PM Gonsalves Travels to Venezuela to Get Medical Attention

The 75-year-old politician left for the South American country on Sunday after feeling "intense pain" in his right side on Thursday night.

On Monday, Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, is being treated in Venezuela for a health problem that has been affecting him for several days.

The Saint Vincent & the Grenadines physicians found him in "good" health. However, they recommended that he get a full checkup.

Knowing about this, the administration of President Nicolas Maduro extended an invitation to Gonsalves to travel to Venezuela to undergo tests.

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines @ComradeRalph received the English version of the book "Abril, Golpe Adentro" by @VillegasPoljak from the Secretary of @ALBATCP @SachaLlorenti and accompanied by the Head of the Venezuelan mission in SVG @FPerezSantana pic.twitter.com/xEuLmegHxC — Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines (@EmbaVEStVincent) April 13, 2022

In 2021, PM Saint Vincent & the Grenadines underwent a full health check in Cuba, where he will possibly go after passing through Venezuela.

On April 23, the Counts of Wessex, Edward and Sofia, will arrive in this Caribbean island in a visit that is part of the celebration of Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee for her 70 years on the throne. The prime minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, however, will most likely not be able to host the British visitors.

Gonsalves, a historic leader of the Unity Labor Party (ULP), is the longest continuously serving head of government since St. Vincent & the Grenadines became independent in 1979. He was first elected Prime Minister in 2001 and his fifth term began in November 2020.