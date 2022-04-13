Venezuela Seeks Dialogue With the US

Venezuela calls on the U.S. to engage in dialogue to end the persecution and sanctions route against the country's people.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia invited U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to jointly work on building a path of understanding and dialogue to end the persecution and sanctions against the nation.

The Foreign Minister said that he joined the invitation made by President Nicolás Maduro regarding the solution of a rapprochement between sovereign states based on mutual respect in order to remove the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the U.S. government on Venezuela.

The top official said that such sanctions contravene international law; therefore, Venezuela calls for their removal. Referring to the persecution carried out against the Venezuelan people, Plasencia said that this has only caused pain.

Washington's hostile policy against Venezuela includes intervention in the country's internal affairs, attempts to topple the ruling government, and the imposition of tough sanctions.

El canciller de #Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, invitó a su par de #EEUU, el secretario de Estado, Antony Blinken, a establecer una "ruta de diálogo" entre ambos países y a desmontar las sanciones impuestas contra su país "que en nada contribuyen al acercamiento de los pueblos". pic.twitter.com/xne1ENRi06 — Radio 580 Nicaragua (@radio580nic) April 13, 2022

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia invited his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to establish a "path of dialogue" between both countries and dismantle the sanctions imposed against his country "which contribute nothing to the rapprochement of peoples."

President Nicolás Maduro confirmed that on March 5, a delegation sent by U.S. President Joe Biden was received at the Miraflores Palace. This visit took place even though both countries currently lack diplomatic relations due to Washington's hostile policy.

However, the United States has subsequently said that it has not changed its policy toward the Bolivarian nation.