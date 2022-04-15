    • Live
Venezuela Rejects Washington's Biased Report on Human Rights

    March against the U.S. blockade of Venezuela, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @gallifeth

"The U.S. is very little concerned about the rights of a people that it submits to unilateral coercive measures and a criminal economic blockade," the Boliviarian diplomats said.

The Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected the U.S. State Department's latest human rights report on Venezuela due to its lack of veracity and its politically motivated claims.

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, once again, categorically rejects the U.S. Department of State's report on human rights," the Chancellery said.

Venezuela opposes the U.S. practice of "qualifying other countries' human rights policies "without any technical rigor or credibility," the Ministry pointed out, adding that Washington seeks to overshadow the achievements of the Bolivarian Government related to the guarantee of human, political, economic, and social rights.

"The U.S. is very little concerned about the rights of a people that it submits to unilateral coercive measures and a criminal economic blockade," it added.

Caracas urged President Joe Biden's administration to solve the U.S. internal problems, among which is the violation of human rights of people incarcerated in unhealthy and overcrowded prisons.

The Venezuelan ministry also called on the United States to close the illegal detention center installed at Guantanamo and to fight police brutality, which claimed the lives of 1,141 U.S. citizens last year.

"It is not through deception, blackmail, and aggression that diplomacy can be exercised," the Bolivarian authorities said, recalling that Venezuela advocates international respect.

AVN - Cancilleria
by teleSUR/ JF
