Venezuela Dismantles Colombian Terrorists’ Drug Centers

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela dismantled another camp of Colombian drug trafficking groups in the western state of Apure.

According to the strategic operational commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez, Venezuela managed to eliminate a camp of alleged drug trafficking groups in the state of Apure, bordering Colombia.

The new Venezuelan operation against drug trafficking was carried out during surveillance and search of roads, routes and areas in the framework of Operation Bolivarian Shield 2022, called "Vuelvan Caras."

The operation aimed to dismantle a camp of the so-called Tancol, an acronym used by the Venezuelan government to refer to armed Colombian drug-trafficking terrorists.

On his official Twitter account, the Venezuelan commander said that the Venezuelan authorities seized 750 bundles of drugs, which were handed over to the National Anti-Drug Command of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) for prosecution by the Public Prosecutor's Office.

FANB continúa operando y extirpando el cáncer invasor TANCOL, quienes intentan usar nuestro territorio como ruta para la exportación de sus productos psicotrópicos colombianos, seguiremos incesantes en la garantía de nuestra Soberanía Nacional! pic.twitter.com/6OW5nqEW0t — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) April 14, 2022

FANB continues operating and removing the invading cancer TANCOL, who try to use our territory as a route for the exportation of their Colombian psychotropic products; we will continue unceasingly to guarantee our National Sovereignty!

Caracas accuses Bogota of training mercenaries and terrorists to enter Venezuelan territory to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Since the beginning of the year, the FANB has increased its patrolling operations in this region to confront criminal groups and dismantle the camps from which they operate.

The FANB has managed to deactivate several improvised enclaves used to manufacture Colombian drugs and explosive devices in the South American country.