Cubana de Aviacion Restarts Flights Between Havana and Caracas

There was no air traffic between Havana and Caracas for 4 years

The Cuban airline announced the restart of its flights between Havana and Caracas. From February 25, 2024, passengers will be able to travel between these two Latin American capitals.

The schedules of these flights will be at 7:45 in the morning from Havana, Cuba time, to reach Caracas at 11 am, Venezuela time.

The return flight from Caracas is scheduled for 1 pm Venezuelan time and will arrive at 4:15 pm Cuban time.

Flights will run once a week. The airline will fly to Caracas every Sunday. There was no air traffic between Havana and Caracas for 4 years

✈️|| Cubana de Aviación regresa con excelentes tarifas para La Habana y Caracas.

✅��Itinerario:

����Frecuencia semanal

����Salidas y retornos los Domingos.

✅Horario:

����Habana-Caracas 06:45am

����Caracas-Habana 12:00pm pic.twitter.com/cdY1U0jb18 — Cubana_de_Aviacion (@aviacion_cubana) February 29, 2024

According to Cubana de Aviación, the round-trip ticket, for the period from 10 to 17 March 2024, will be priced from US$ 865.20.

The ticket price between Havana and Caracas includes taxes, surcharges and supplements. Travel will be made on Tupolev 204 equipment.