Venezuelan Army Is Deployed Helping El Castaño Victims

"The Presidential Command Post is on call 24 hours a day, with a great willingness to recover everything," President Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez confirmed that over 300 soldiers are assisting the population of El Castaño, a town that was severely affected by an avalanche generated by torrential rains.

After touring the field, he verified the work of military personnel who are using machinery and all available resources to recover the affected area.

"We are vigilant, without neglecting the two battle fronts: Las Tejerias and El Castaño," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said, referring to the areas affected by the rains in the state of Aragua.

"The Presidential Command Post is on call 24 hours a day, with a great willingness to recover everything. Let's go with more force!," he added.

Imàgenes fuertes, no aptas para personas sensibles. pic.twitter.com/InkODcNxqK — Antonio José Vargas Pacheco (@AbogadoAntonioV) October 18, 2022

Images of the water emanated from the Palmarito River. The tweet reads, "Strong images not suitable for sensitive people."

"We have to be ready and give an early response to any event that occurs in any part of the territory. The people are counting on us, on their Armed Forces, and on President Maduro," Deputy Minister of Citizen Security Remigio Ceballos pointed out.

At 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the local outlet La Republica reported that the Palmarito River overflowed again, creating risky situations for people, who ran through the streets seeking refuge.

The latest report from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMEH) predicted rains of variable intensity with electrical activity in much of the Venezuelan territory.