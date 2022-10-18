Last Crew Members of the EMTRASUR Plane Leave Argentina

In June, a crew made up of 19 Venezuelans and five Persians was detained in Buenos Aires without charges being brought against them.

The last five crew members of the plane of the Aerocargo del Sur Transport Company (EMTRASUR) left Argentina on Monday night, where they were held illegally for more than four months, heading to Venezuela.

The Argentine authorities returned passports to the Venezuelans Victor Perez and Mario Arraga and to the Iranian instructors Gholamreza Ghasemi, Abdolbaset Mohammadi, and Saeid Valizadeh.

“This photo is the path to freedom for the 5 EMTRASUR crew members who remain in Argentina. They are leaving the courthouse with their passports in hand. They are ready to return,” teleSUR correspondent Madelein Garcia tweeted.

On Oct. 14, federal judge Federico Villena released the last five crew members of the illegally held Venezuelan plane, determining that there was no consistent evidence to prosecute them.



US & UK sanctions are warfare by any other name: US think tank estimates excess 40k deaths in #Venezuela.https://t.co/mxnfB0bpR0 — CookieWise (@ccbaxter1960) October 17, 2022

In June, a crew made up of 19 Venezuelans and five Persians was detained without charges being brought against them. The Argentine authorities withheld his identity documents.

In Sept. 14, crew members were released, after requests made by the Venezuelan government, which denounced the interference of the United States in the matter.

Judge Federico Villena also annulled the precautionary measure that weighs on the EMTRASUR plane. However, this Venezuelan aircraft continues to be hijacked in Argentina, in response to which the Bolivarian authorities have demanded its return.