Venezuelan Government Assures Las Tejerías Will Be Attended To

President Nicolás Maduro is in permanent communication with the Government team deployed in the El Béisbol sector.

Seven days after the tragedy in Las Tejerías, Aragua State, in north-central Venezuela, recovery works in the town are progressing rapidly to fully reestablish basic services, while the Government assured that no one will be left without assistance.

The work from different fronts - under the command of President Nicolás Maduro - is being carried out by more than one thousand public services officials who are performing recovery and maintenance works in eight fronts.

The sectorial vice-president for Citizen Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, ratified that the population affected by the landslide in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, will be attended by the citizen security bodies.

#Venezuela | High-level officials from the administration of President Nicolas Maduro remained deployed in the town of Las Tejerias supervising the tasks for the recovery of the affected areas after the Oct. 8 landslide. https://t.co/gc773q0Gbd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 14, 2022

"There will not be a single corner that is not attended by this Humanitarian Task Force.... We will never abandon the people, we are here and we are going to win," he said in his Twitter account of the Ministry of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace.

He said that they already have a study of the new risk zones with the new water course created by the avalanche, and from there to relocate the families.

Ceballos' pronouncement comes at a time when the recovery works in the area are progressing at a fast pace seven days after the landslide in Tejerías due to the heavy rains, which left 50 dead and several missing.

Video News: Unfortunately the death toll from the Venezuelan landslide at Las Tejerias has increased yet again. #Venezuela #LasTejerias #Landslides pic.twitter.com/NurWOfp5cI — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 14, 2022

In addition, more than 600 tons of food and household goods have been delivered after last Saturday's avalanche.

The sole authority of Las Tejerías, Major General of the Bolivarian National Guard, Juan Sulbarán, informed this Friday that 97% of the public services have been recovered in Las Tejerías.

"Public services in Las Tejerías have been 97 percent recovered. Out of 19 water wells 12 are already active, the electric service and the signal of all telephone operators are restored", he assured.

President @NicolasMaduro arrived in Las Tejerías (Aragua state) on Monday to supervise the relief efforts and reiterated that the gov't would support the nearly 1,300 affected families by the landslide.



"We carry the pain, the desperation, the tears of the people," he said. pic.twitter.com/nTEqATIY7m — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 11, 2022

President Nicolás Maduro is in permanent communication with the Government team deployed in the El Béisbol sector.

The Head of State affirmed to be attentive to the reports sent in real time by the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, as well as the ministers on the integral attention to the affected families.