Venezuela: President Maduro Visits Area Affected by Rains

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro visited El Castaño, a town in the state of Aragua, where heavy rains made the El Corozal river to overflow, causing three deaths and affecting at least 50 dwellings.

"Some wounded have been evacuated. At least 60 percent of the electrical service will be restored. Right now, we have two areas with natural disasters... and we must attend to them with everything we have available," Maduro said.

The Bolivarian leader stressed that these floods are the result of the harmful effect of global climate change, since extreme weather events are increasingly intense and devastating.

Currently, over 300 security officials are present in El Castaño, where the arrival of some 1,000 additional people is expected to support the rescue and cleaning efforts.

Previously, the Vice Minister for Risk Management Carlos Perez reported that officials from his institution were ready in the municipality of Girardot to attend to the emergency.

The overflow of the Palmerito creek due to the intense rains affected the towns of El Castaño, Palmarito and Corozal.

At the beginning of October, a landslide in Las Tejerias caused over 50 deaths, missing persons, and multiple damages to local infrastructure.