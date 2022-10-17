At Least 3 Dead in New Landslide in Northern Venezuelan State

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed on Monday in a preliminary balance that three people died due to a new landslide that originated in the El Castaño sector in the Girardot municipality, Aragua state (north).

"I am being informed that the damages in El Castaño in Maracay are heavy; we are preliminarily informed that there are three dead due to a mudslide that came from the mountains to continue supporting the people," detailed the President in a broadcast through the state channel Venezolana de Televisión.

On Monday afternoon, the overflowing of a river north of the city of Maracay, in the municipality of Girardot, Aragua state, caused a mudslide that affected the community of the El Castaño sector.

Since then, the National Risk Management System authorities have been attending to the emergency, according to the Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda.

Maduro made these statements after a visit to the locality of Las Tejerías, in the municipality of Santos Michelena, also affected by a landslide on October 8, which caused 54 deaths.

In the place, the President detailed that 75 machines have allowed the collection of more than 3,300 trucks of mud, stones and debris.

Likewise, the President said that the Government is working on the construction of 450 houses for the relocation of the families affected by the landslide in Las Tejerías.

At the same time, Maduro announced that he approved a special economic fund to recover the locality.