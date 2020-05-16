Venezuelan Army Captures Another Member of Operation Gedeon

The Venezuelan national police reported that search and capture operations for the rest of those involved in the failed plot are still ongoing.

The Venezuelan armed forces captured another member Saturday involved in the failed coup plot, dubbed ‘Operation Gedeon’, against President Nicolas Maduro.

The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB) reported that the arrest was made by the Operational Defense Comprehensive Zone (ZODI) of northern Aragua state.

The Venezuelan national police reported that search and capture operations for the rest of those involved in the failed plot are still ongoing. So far, 90 mercenaries linked to these events have been arrested, including two former United States green berets, Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, who appeared before Venezuelan justice on Friday.​​​​​​​

This comes as different Venezuelan courts ruled preventive prison against them for their involvement in the case.

The arrests and investigations are part of the unraveling of the so-called ‘Operation Gedeon’, which is lead by former U.S. special forces Jordan Goudreau. The mercenary revealed on May 3 a plan to enter Venezuela and destabilize the nation.

According to the former Green Beret, his plan had been coordinated with lawmaker Juan Guaido who signed a contract on Oct. 16, 2019, for US$212 million.

Miami-based opposition Venezuelan journalist Patricia Poleo interviewed Goudreau, who asserted that Silvercorp USA was hired to provide services, including “strategic planning,” “equipment procuring” and “project execution advisement,” by none other than Guaido, who despite the evidence has denied it.