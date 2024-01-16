US Blockade Means Economic Genocide: Venezuelan VP Rodriguez

Despite the U.S. criminal policies, "we continue to rebuild our model of inclusive economy and social protection,” she said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was invited by the teleSUR program Conexión Global to analyze the report to the nation that President Nicolas Maduro made in the National Assembly (AN) on Monday.

One of the most notable aspects of the presidential message was the characterization of the economic blockade imposed by the United States against the Venezuelan people "as an authentic economic genocide,” Rodriguez said, emphasizing that workers are the most affected by this criminal policy.

More specifically, the Bolivarian Vice President explained that the system of financial and trade sanctions implemented by the United States and its allies prevents her country from accessing the Swift system, which is used for international monetary transfers.

As a result of the above, the Venezuelan state cannot make payments abroad or receive payments from abroad. This deliberate financial isolation affects the Venezuelan people's development and well-being.

However, “despite the blockade that remains in force, Venezuela left no one behind in 2023. We continue to rebuild our model of inclusive economy and social protection,” she said.

"And we are doing it with our own efforts. The year 2024 will be a year of great advances for the well-being of Venezuelans," Rodriguez pointed out, adding that all the exogenously induced restrictions on the economy have failed to weaken the presence of the State.

"As it should be, the Venezuelan state has a presence in the republic's vital affairs... And it does so by making growth and development compatible... We do not leave the most vulnerable population in an inertial situation in which they cannot count on anything or anyone," she said to ratify the Venezuelan government's commitment to the citizens.