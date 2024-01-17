Venezuela Lives a Time of Growth and Hope: President Maduro

During a podcast broadcast on Wednesday, President Nicolas highlighted the importance of the "indexed comprehensive minimum income" as a mechanism to alleviate the economic consequences of the U.S. sanctions against the Venezuelan people.

On this occasion, Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores held a conversation with the Miranda Governor Hector Rodriguez and the Great Venezuela Young Mission Director Genesis Garvett.

Together they recalled some episodes of the political process that led generations of young people to consolidate the socialist project in Venezuela, a country where the late Commander Hugo Chavez continues to represent "the love for humanity."

"The path we had to travel was difficult but hope always lived," President Maduro said, adding that the energy and spirituality associated with the Bolivarian people's struggle "has remained intact since then."



Venezuela: Economy Registers Lower Inflation, Growth in 2023



The Caribbean nation has experienced a more stable economic outlook amidst US sanctions, but concerns remain over low wages.https://t.co/I0uG0ncfHO — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) January 15, 2024

He pointed out that the sanctions implemented by the United States and its allies against his country have not managed to undermine the workers' resistance.

Starting in 2024, Venezuela begins to "live a time of rebirth, hope, construction, and growth, which will not allow the people to become confused or demoralized," Maduro said, confirming that his administration will implement salary increases.

“The minimum income is US$100 for workers. This is part of the real income strategy that only a humanistic economic model can provide. Retirees will also have an income of US$70," he said, stressing that these policies are possible thanks to savings and efficiency.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | During his annual speech, President Nicolas Maduro referred to how Venezuela is finding it difficult to make international transactions because these can be confiscated or frozen. pic.twitter.com/EkyiaGpyMc — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 16, 2024

Maduro also highlighted that the new exchange system has managed to contain hyperinflation and take price increases to the lowest levels recorded in recent years.

To exemplify the recovery of the growth path, Maduro also mentioned that 97 percent of food for domestic consumption is produced in the country, tax collection increased to US$5.3 billion and oil revenues were US$6 billion in the last year.

All this happened despite the U.S. and its allies, with the support of the Venezuelan far-right, maintaining 930 active sanctions against the Bolivarian nation.