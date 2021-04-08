Venezuela Creates Commission For Victims of Border Violence

The Ombudsman's Office, together with the Public Prosecutor's Office, has established a Special Commission to attend to any human rights violations against La Victoria's population in Apure State.

The purpose of the Special Commission's creation is to continue carrying out the proper investigations on the presence of Colombian armed groups in the border region.

The Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz made this announcement this Thursday in an interview on the program "Café en las Mañana" broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, where he emphasized that the Special Commission would be integrated by two lawyers specialized in human rights matters.

The commission will facilitate the documentation of the facts behind the Colombian narco groups that carried out destabilizing actions to break the peace of Venezuela and personal security and the human rights of the inhabitants of Apure State.

"All these investigations are in the hands of the Public Ministry, and all the documentation of facts is being carried out; therefore this Special Commission, once the fact-gathering ends, will request that the Colombian government take the pertinent actions and the international instances will also be notified," Ruiz said.

#EnVideo��|Defensor del Pueblo, @aruizddp, manifestó su solidaridad con los funcionarios de la FANB que fueron víctimas de las minas antipersonales colocadas por grupos armados irregulares de Colombia en la zona de la Victoria del estado Apure #JuntosContraLaCovid19 pic.twitter.com/jRZfQl6OQ3 — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) April 8, 2021

"#InVideo| Ombudsman, @aruizddp, expressed his solidarity with the FANB officers who were victims of anti-personnel mines placed by irregular armed groups from Colombia in the area of La Victoria in Apure state."

In this sense, Ruiz recalled that a letter was recently given to the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) requesting the support and collaboration of their offices to establish a channel of communication with the Colombian government and authorities to request the demining of the entire sector of La Victoria, Apure State, and surrounding areas.

"What we ask of the international authorities is to establish communication with the Colombian authorities for the total elimination of anti-personnel mines; it is a crime against humanity, it is forbidden to place these bombs because the victim can be any person. My call is to denounce any threat or extortion to solve the situation and recover normality in the population of Apure," he pointed out.