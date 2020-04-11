St. Vincent & Grenadines, Grenada Thank Venezuela for Donations

The Bolivarian revolution supports Caribbean countries as the U.S. hoards medical supplies through its control of international chains.

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves appreciated the COVID-19 screening tests that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro sent to his country on Saturday.

"We have received 3,000 rapid test kits for the COVID-19 and a relevant quantity of reagents for the PCR test," Gonsalves confirmed and recalled that the United States has withheld similar equipment that was also aimed at his country.

"We don't have the PCR equipment as yet... Many pieces of our PCR equipment have been held in 'the great' U.S. for one reason or another... We do not have any control of the supply chain," he explained.

On Saturday, Grenada’s Prime Minister Keith Mitchell also enthusiastically appreciated the solidarity cooperation that Venezuela is offering to his country through the COVID-19 tests.

“The Government and people of Grenada are deeply appreciative of the donation made by the Government and people of Venezuela. Even as they experience their own challenges, they have made a timely donation of test kits," Mitchell said.

"Thank you for your commitment to ensuring that the good relations between our two countries continue."

En Venezuela se han realizado 139.282 tests de detección del coronavirus con menos de 180 casos confirmados, nuestro país está atendiendo la contingencia de manera extraordinaria, permitiéndole al gobierno brindar apoyo a otras naciones. ¡Viva Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/Nc3JXM4ypX — Luis Fernando Herrera Arias (@LuisFerHerreraA) April 11, 2020

"Venezuela has carried out 139,282 coronavirus detection tests with less than 180 confirmed cases. Our country is handling the contingency in an extraordinary way, which allows the government to provide support to other nations. Long live Venezuela!" The meme shows the World Health Organization (WHO) South America report on the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests carried out until April 9.

Through social networks, citizens reacted immediately and thanked the cooperation from Venezuela, a country that is besieged by President Donald Trump's arbitrary sanctions.

"Wow, Venezuela donating stuff even in their position of dire need?? May God bless and cause his grace to shine upon them! Thank you comrades!," Julyn Charles, a young woman from St. George's, Grenada, stressed.

On Friday, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez informed that her country made a donation of PCR and rapid tests for COVID-19 to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and Grenada.

"In times of difficulty and aggression, cooperation and solidarity among ALBA countries remain intact," Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted.

By making these donations, Venezuela joins the efforts that another ALBA country, Cuba, is developing at the Caribbean, where at least 593 doctors from the Henry Reeve Brigade are cooperating in Suriname, Jamaica, Dominica, Belize, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Kitts and Nevis.