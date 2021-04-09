Venezuela To Produce Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 Vaccine

This drug will be elaborated at the Socialist Enterprise for the Production of Biological Medicines (ESPROMED Bio).

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday confirmed that the Cuban vaccine Abadala, which is in Phase III clinical trials, will be produced in a state-run laboratory in Caracas.

"Cuba will hand over the patent to Venezuela. We will produce the vaccine for our people and the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA)," Rodriguez said during a visit to the laboratory.

The Socialist Enterprise for the Production of Biological Medicines (ESPROMED Bio) will produce the vaccine with which Venezuela plans to immunize its people.

On Thursday, Rodriguez and Cuban Ambassador to Caracas Dagoberto Gomez toured the lab and found out that it must undergo some adjustments before beginning Abdala's production.

#Cuba | President @DiazCanelB informed on health restrictions reinforcement to contain the new escalation of COVID-19 contagions.https://t.co/BgKlewrvZt — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 7, 2021

"We will make the arrangements for ESPROMED Bio to develop the vaccine as soon as possible," Rodriguez explained without informing how many doses her country plans to produce per month. In March, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro informed that his nation will take part in the third phase of clinical trials of the Cuban Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccines. "We have evidence on our vaccines' safety. They are creating a positive immune response and the few adverse reactions that have been recorded have been mild and moderate," Cuba's Health Minister Jose Portal informed on Thursday.