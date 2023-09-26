Venezuela to Present Arguments in Essequibo Territorial Dispute

Maduro reiterated that for Venezuela, the basis for dialogue with the Government of Guyana is the Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered on Tuesday his diplomatic team to present to Caribbean governments Venezuela's arguments in the territorial dispute over Essequibo.

"I ordered Venezuela's diplomatic team to present to the Caribbean governments precise documentation that demonstrates our historical rights in the dispute over the Essequibo Territory," Maduro said on social network X.

The Venezuelan government has raised its protests against Guyana for the opening of a round of oil tenders in maritime zones that Caracas considers not delimited.

Both countries have maintained for decades a controversy over a territory of approximately 150,000 square kilometers, called Esequibo.

Ordené al equipo diplomático de Venezuela para que presenten a los gobiernos del Caribe, documentación precisa que demuestran nuestros derechos históricos en la controversia sobre el Territorio Esequibo. ¡Seguiremos en defensa de la verdad! pic.twitter.com/mq6w82zpUo — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 26, 2023

The tweet reads, "I ordered the Venezuelan diplomatic team to present to the Caribbean governments precise documentation demonstrating our historical rights in the dispute over the Essequibo Territory. We will continue to defend the truth!"

"We will continue to defend the truth," Maduro said, and reiterated that for Venezuela the basis for dialogue with the Government of Guyana is the Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966.

"A historic document that is the basis on which we consider that the peaceful and agreed resolution between the parties on the Essequibo territorial dispute must be reached," he said, noting that "this agreement resumes the dialogue between the parties as sovereign states, and complies with international legality."

A march called by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) took place in the Venezuelan capital this Tuesday to vindicate the Venezuelan territorial claim.